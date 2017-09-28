News / World

Report: Iranian army helicopter crashes, 1 dead

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting that an Iranian army helicopter has crashed, killing one person and injuring two.

The report Thursday says the helicopter crashed during a test flight in the West Azerbaijan province, in the country's northwest. It did not say what caused the crash.

Iran has struggled to maintain its aging fleet of both civilian and military aircraft through years of sanctions.

