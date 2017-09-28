Romania: Judicial group narrowly nixes legal system changes

BUCHAREST, Romania — The professional body for Romania's judges has voted against a package of proposed changes to the judicial system that would limit the president's role in naming key prosecutors.

The independent Superior Council of Magistracy voted 10-8 on Thursday to reject the legislative proposals presented by Romanian Justice Minister Tudorel Toader. The council's vote is non-binding.

Toader is recommending that the president no longer appoint the country's general prosecutor and chief anti-corruption prosecutor. Instead, the Superior Council would make the appointments.

The justice minister also suggested a process to punish prosecutors and judges for erroneous rulings and prosecutions.

Presidential spokeswoman Madalina Dobrovolschi welcomed the vote.