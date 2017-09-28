Romania: Judicial group narrowly nixes legal system changes
BUCHAREST, Romania — The professional body for Romania's judges has voted against a package of proposed changes to the judicial system that would limit the president's role in naming key prosecutors.
The independent Superior Council of Magistracy voted 10-8 on Thursday to reject the legislative proposals presented by Romanian Justice Minister Tudorel Toader. The council's vote is non-binding.
Toader is recommending that the president no longer appoint the country's general prosecutor and chief anti-corruption prosecutor. Instead, the Superior Council would make the appointments.
The justice minister also suggested a process to punish prosecutors and judges for erroneous rulings and prosecutions.
Presidential spokeswoman Madalina Dobrovolschi welcomed the vote.
The European Union and some Western embassies have criticized Toader's proposals, saying they could lead to a backsliding of efforts to fight corruption in Romania.
