Rome's 5-Star movement mayor cleared of abuse of office

Rome's embattled mayor has been indicted on a charge of making false statements regarding a City Hall appointment, but prosecutors shelved a more serious charge of abuse of office.

Mayor Virginia Raggi expressed satisfaction Thursday that the more serious charge had been dropped "after months of mud-slinging."

The investigation had been a blow to the reputation of Italy's populist 5-Star Movement and its highest office-holder. The movement's founder, Beppe Grillo, said he was happy that Raggi "was able to demonstrate her innocence."