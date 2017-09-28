Senators urge US sanctions over Myanmar 'atrocities'

WASHINGTON — Members of Congress are sharpening their criticism of Myanmar's crackdown that has forced nearly a half-million Rohingya (ROH'-hihn-jah) Muslims to flee to Bangladesh.

Republicans and Democrats want the Trump administration to consider sanctions against the perpetrators and to re-evaluate U.S. policy toward the Southeast Asian nation.

Twenty-one senators say in a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that there's a risk of genocide against the Rohingya, who've fled en masse after Myanmar security forces responded to insurgent attacks.

The senators say that response has been "extraordinarily disproportionate."