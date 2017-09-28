Serbia's media stage blackout over pressure on free press

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's embattled independent media have staged a blackout to warn against what they say is Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic's muzzling of free press by intimidation, threats, and financial pressure.

Dozens of Serbian media outlets and non-government organizations darkened their web pages for several minutes at noon on Thursday, with a white inscription warning: "This is what it looks like when there is no free press!" Some newspapers appeared on newsstands with a black ribbon printed on front pages as part of the action dubbed "STOP media darkness in Serbia."