Sheriff: Man accused of robbing, kidnapping good Samaritan

BILOXI, Miss. — Authorities say a homeless man robbed a good Samaritan at knifepoint before kidnapping the victim and leaving him tied up in a Mississippi hotel room.

News outlets report that 45-year-old Ernest Eugene Leffew was arrested Monday and charged with kidnapping and armed robbery.

Investigators say Leffew asked the victim for a ride, took the man's wallet and reportedly forced him to drive to several ATMs to withdraw money. Authorities say he then tied the man up in a wooded area, later untied him, and forced him to drive to a hotel room.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson says Leffew tied the victim up again in the hotel room and fled in the man's vehicle. The victim escaped hours later and called for help.