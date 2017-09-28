Smoking material caused fire that killed expectant mom, boys
A
A
Share via Email
HAMBURG, Pa. — Investigators say discarded smoking material caused a fire that killed a pregnant woman and her two young sons in Pennsylvania.
State police in Berks County ruled the Sept. 2 fire accidental. Police said Thursday there was no evidence of any criminal intent.
The fire originated on a first-floor rear porch at a home in Hamburg, about 55 miles (88
The victims were 27-year-old Jennifer Wilder and her two sons, ages 5 and 2. Officials say Wilder was about six months pregnant.
A man was able to escape by jumping from a bedroom window.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Public has 'right to know' about Rogers Plaza naming rights on former street: Halifax prof
-
Playboy's Hefner, who revved up sexual revolution, dies at 91
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic
-
'Phenomenal success:' Group finds average of 6,000 riders use Bloor bike lanes a day