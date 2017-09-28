Somalia police say car bomb blast kills 5 in capital
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia's police say a car bomb explosion in the capital has killed at least five people.
Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the blast late Thursday was by a car parked outside a restaurant in Mogadishu's Hamarweyne district and killed mostly civilians.
The explosion shattered a period of calm in this seaside city which has a large security presence following a series of attacks by the Islamic extremist rebels of al-Shabab, who are linked to Al-Qaida and fighting the Somali government and African Union forces in the country.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However al-Shabab often carries out such attacks.
Despite being ousted from large parts of the south and central Somalia, the insurgents continue deadly attacks across the country.
