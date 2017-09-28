State investigating park rules that some say target Jews

MAHWAH, N.J. — New Jersey is now investigating how a town adopted a rule limiting use of a public park to state residents that opponents say targets Jews from a nearby New York town.

The Record reported (https://njersy.co/2wYlHdk ) that the state attorney general's office issued a subpoena last month ordering the town of Mahwah to turn over documents related to the ban.

The ban was created in July after residents complained about overcrowding at parks and them being used by Orthodox Jewish families from New York.

Police Chief James Batelli raised concerns that the ban was illegal and Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal ordered police not to enforce it.

Mahwah Mayor Bill Laforet says the town met the deadline to submit all required documents and is fully co-operating .

