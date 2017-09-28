The Latest: Illinois governor signs Medicaid for abortions

CHICAGO — The Latest on Gov. Bruce Rauner's signing of expanded abortion coverage (all times local):

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed legislation that would provide state health insurance and Medicaid coverage for abortions.

The Republican announced his intentions at a news conference on Thursday and then signed the measure privately afterward.

The General Assembly controlled by Democrats approved the measure in May but delayed sending it to Rauner until Monday, in part because he has changed his mind about support of the plan.

As a candidate in 2014, Rauner said he would support expanding coverage for abortions. But last April he said he opposed the idea and said the state should focus on improving the economy.