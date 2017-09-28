The Latest: Police search convicted PM Yingluck's home

BANGKOK — The Latest on former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (all times local):

3 p.m.

Police in Thailand have executed a search warrant on the home of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra who is believed to be in Dubai after fleeing before a criminal conviction.

Yingluck on Wednesday was convicted in absentia of dereliction of duty for implementing a rice subsidy policy and sentenced to five years imprisonment. The search was executed Thursday after Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters that information from the Thai foreign ministry indicated Yingluck was in Dubai.