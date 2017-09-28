The Latest: Trump advisers defend response to Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Washington's response to help hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump's advisers are sticking up for the response to Hurricane Maria and the devastation in Puerto Rico.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke told reporters outside the White House Thursday that food, water and fuel shortages on the U.S. island are "the fault of the hurricane" and that "the relief effort is under control."

She and adviser Tom Bossert blamed the media for the impression that the administration responded too slowly to the Sept. 20 storm, which knocked out nearly all power.

Bossert says news of the devastation and frustration on the island isn't so much wrong as it is outdated. The administration waived restrictions Thursday on foreign ships delivering supplies to the island. Bossert adds that most of the island's hospitals there are taking patients.

___

1:10 p.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says federal disaster relief accounts will get a boost of nearly $7 billion dollars by the end of the week to help hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Ryan says "huge capital injection will occur in two days" to the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief account. That will help Puerto Rico recover after being walloped by Hurricane Maria.

He says President Donald Trump has waived a matching funds requirement, which means the cash-strapped island won't have to contribute to the initial costs of the federal assistance.

The Wisconsin Republican says he expects the Trump administration to send Congress a request for a long-term recovery package once damage assessments of Puerto Rico are conducted.

Ryan says, "We will quickly act on that request."

He says the priority now is the humanitarian and rescue mission in Puerto Rico.

___

8:31 a.m.

The Trump administration will waive federal restrictions on foreign ships' transportation of cargo to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter Thursday that President Donald Trump has "authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico." She says Trump is responding to a request from the governor, and it "will go into effect immediately."