The Latest: Veteran reporter described as a 'solid AP guy'

NEW YORK — The Latest on the death of Associated Press reporter Richard Pyle (all times local):

8 p.m.

Former Associated Press vice-president and Washington bureau chief Walter Mears is remembering his friend and colleague Richard Pyle as a "solid AP guy."

Pyle was a veteran reporter whose career spanned a half-century of war, catastrophe and other indelible stories. He died in New York on Thursday at age 83.

Mears describes how Pyle beat all others in reporting the resignation of disgraced Vice-President Spiro Agnew. He says they got word Agnew had been seen at a Baltimore courthouse and Pyle wanted to know why so he called his office.

Mears says Pyle "was a very good reporter who stuck with the story once he got a whiff of it."

___

6:50 p.m.

An Associated Press reporter whose career spanned a half-century of war, catastrophe and other indelible stories has died in New York. Richard Pyle was 83.

His wife, actress-writer Brenda Smiley, confirms he died Thursday at a hospital. The cause of his death was complications due to lung disease.

Pyle was there when President John F. Kennedy learned of the Cuban missile challenge and when President Richard Nixon waved goodbye to the White House. He was there when the World Trade Center's twin towers tumbled down and when Desert Storm drove the last Iraqis from Kuwait.

But he was proudest of his Vietnam War coverage over five critical years, the last half as chief of the AP's Saigon bureau.