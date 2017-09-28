Trump inaugural committee to give millions in hurricane aid

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's inaugural committee will donate money to hurricane relief efforts.

A White House spokeswoman, Lindsay Walters, says the committee will contribute $3 million to hurricane recovery.

The New York Times first reported on the plans — saying the money would go to the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and the Samaritan's Purse.

The inaugural committee raised an unprecedented $107 million about eight months ago. But as of several weeks ago, the committee had not started contributing to charity, as promised.