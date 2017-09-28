UK aviation regulator threatens action against Ryanair
LONDON — Ryanair says it will meet with Britain's Civil Aviation Authority after the agency threatened to take enforcement action against the budget carrier for what it described as persistently misleading passengers about flight
The airline said Thursday it would "fully comply" with whatever requirements the CAA imposes.
The CAA warning issued Wednesday came after Ryanair scrapped 18,000 more flights in a second round of
The regulator says Ryanair must ensure customers receive comprehensive information about their rights and compensation entitlements. It says the airline again "failed to provide customers with the necessary and accurate information."