UK preacher gets 6 1/2 years for promoting terrorism in sermons
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — A Muslim cleric in England has been given a 6
Police secretly recorded 40-year-old Kamran Hussain last year giving sermons in which he told children that martyrdom was better than school.
Judge Rebecca Poulet said that Hussain preached "hatred and division" when she sentenced him on Thursday at London's Old Bailey courthouse.
Hussain claimed during his trial that he was exercising his right to free speech, but he was found guilty of supporting IS and encouraging terrorism.
The judge said the sermons represented a serious, persistent advocacy of terrorism.
Hussain preached at a charity-funded mosque in Stoke-on-Trent, a city 155 miles (250
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Playboy's Hefner, who revved up sexual revolution, dies at 91
-
Halifax police looking for man who fled Dartmouth convenience store with cash register
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic
-
'Phenomenal success:' Group finds average of 6,000 riders use Bloor bike lanes a day