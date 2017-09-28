US Air Force Academy investigates racial slurs at school

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Academy says someone wrote racial slurs on message boards outside the dormitory rooms of five black students at a preparatory school on the academy campus.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported Thursday (http://bit.ly/2xBg0S0) that Air Force security personnel are investigating.

The slurs were discovered Tuesday morning at the prep school, which helps potential students qualify for the four-year academic and military program at the academy.

Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, superintendent of the academy and the prep school, told students at an assembly Thursday that if they cannot treat others with dignity and respect, they should leave.

He said students and staff should be outraged about the incident.

Racial slurs are illegal in the military and can bring charges of violating orders and conduct unbecoming an officer.

