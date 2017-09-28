US Ambassador: Israel occupies just 2 per cent of West Bank
JERUSALEM — The U.S. ambassador to Israel has raised eyebrows by saying the country occupies just "2
David Friedman also told the Israeli news site Walla on Thursday that Jewish settlements "are part of Israel."
His remarks are at odds with decades of U.S. policy and come as President Donald Trump is trying to revive peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.
Israel captured the West Bank in 1967. The Palestinians have limited autonomy in 40
Palestinians demand the West Bank as part of a future state. The international community views settlements there as illegal.
Friedman refused to say if settlements would be removed in a peace deal.
