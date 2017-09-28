US economic growth revised up to 3.1 per cent rate in Q2

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy grew at an upgraded annual rate of 3.1 per cent in the spring, the fastest pace in more than two years. But growth is expected to slow sharply this quarter in the wake of a string of devastating hurricanes.

The Commerce Department says the April-June expansion in the gross domestic product — the economy's total output of goods and services — was up slightly from a 3 per cent estimate made a month ago. It is the strongest performance since the economy grew at a 3.2 per cent pace in the first quarter of 2015. The upward revision reflected larger farm stockpiles.