US stocks edge higher as health care companies rise
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are turning slightly higher Thursday as health care companies rise. AbbVie jumped after it reached a deal with a competitor that would delay competition for its anti-inflammatory treatment Humira, the biggest-selling drug in the world. Technology companies and banks are taking small losses.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point, or 0.1
September is historically a weak month for stocks, as the S&P 500 falls about 0.5
HEALTH CARE GAINS: Drugmaker AbbVie climbed after it resolved a patent dispute over Amgen's version of AbbVie's drug Humira, which is the source of most of its revenue. Amgen agreed not to begin selling its version of the anti-inflammatory medicine in Europe until October 2018, and the U.S. version won't go on the market until Jan. 31, 2023.
The settlement would mean billions of dollars in additional sales for AbbVie, which reported $16 billion in Humira sales in 2016. Its stock gained $4.62, or 5.5
ABBOTT APPROVAL: Abbott Laboratories jumped after the Food and Drug Administration approved its FreeStyle Libre Flash glucose monitoring system for adults with Type 1 diabetes. The product uses a sensor inserted below the skin to measure blood glucose. Analysts say Abbott could have a competitive edge because the FDA did not advise patients to take samples of their blood to confirm the system's readings.
Abbott rose $1.72, or 3.3
LAGGARDS: Industrial companies and banks, which are both trading around annual highs, took small losses Thursday. Power management company Eaton lost $1.15, or 1.5
Technology companies were down as well. Hard drive maker Western Digital fell $2.60, or 2.9
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude gave up an early gain and fell 41 cents to $51.73 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, fell 35 cents to $57.22 per barrel in London.
Exxon Mobil gained 85 cents, or 1
WELL SEASONED: Spice maker McCormick raised its profit and revenue estimates after it beat expectations in the fiscal third quarter. Its stock gained $4.78, or 5
RITE AID GOES WRONG: Drugstore chain Rite Aid dropped after its quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street's forecasts. The stock lost 25 cents, or 11
BONDS: Bond prices continued to fall. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.33
CURRENCIES: The dollar dipped to 112.69 yen from 112.75 yen. The euro rose to $1.1787 from $1.1756.
OVERSEAS: The German DAX gained 0.4
___
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Public has 'right to know' about Rogers Plaza naming rights on former street: Halifax prof
-
Playboy's Hefner, who revved up sexual revolution, dies at 91
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic
-
'Phenomenal success:' Group finds average of 6,000 riders use Bloor bike lanes a day