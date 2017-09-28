Virginia's would-be governors vow to change state's taxes
A
A
Share via Email
RICHMOND, Va. — The candidates in Virginia's closely watched race for governor all promise to change the state's tax code.
Republican Ed Gillespie is promising an across-the-board cut on income taxes, Democrat Ralph Northam vows to cut grocery sales taxes for the poor, and Libertarian Cliff Hyra wants to ban some local business taxes.
But promising tax reform is a lot easier than enacting it once elected. Competing special interests and political concerns have hampered past efforts, and past governors have not always lived up to their campaign promises.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Public has 'right to know' about Rogers Plaza naming rights on former street: Halifax prof
-
-
'You're going to get lost:' Ikea tips and tricks for Halifax shoppers from a self-proclaimed addict
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic