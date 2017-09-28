Worst traffic spot in US found on I-95 in northern Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A study has found that northern Virginia is home to the single worst traffic hotspot in the U.S.

That spot is the stretch of southbound Interstate 95 from the Fairfax County Parkway to Fredericksburg.

The study published Wednesday by Seattle-based traffic data firm Inrix found the average traffic jam on that stretch lasted 33 minutes and covered six miles. Inrix counted 1,394 traffic jams there during the two-month period it conducted the study in March and April.

While I-95 represented the single worst traffic spot, Inrix found that overall the D.C. area ranks third to New York and Los Angeles in terms of overall traffic congestion.