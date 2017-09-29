10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP TO PROMOTE TAX REWRITE PLAN

The president will push his plan to an audience eager for the proposed change — the National Association of Manufacturers.

2. 'WE LOST A COMPLETE HARVEST'

Farmers fear Puerto Rico's small but diverse agricultural sector may never recover from the punch delivered to one of the island's economic bright spots by Hurricane Maria.

3. ANOTHER HUGE ROCK FALL AT YOSEMITE'S EL CAPITAN

The slide comes a day after a giant slab of granite plunged from the same formation, killing a British man on a hiking and climbing visit and injuring his wife.

4. DEADLY MUMBAI STAMPEDE IN MORNING RUSH

Indian police are investigating what caused the crush on crowded pedestrian bridge connecting two railway stations in the city that killed more than 20 people.

5. WHAT'S ON TILLERSON'S TO-DO LIST

The U.S. secretary of state's agenda for visiting China is top-heavy with North Korea, trade issues and preparing for Trump's trip in November — the president's first to Asia.

6. JET-SETTING TRUMP APPOINTEE APOLOGIZES

Health secretary Tom Price also promises to repay taxpayers for the costly charter flights he took while on government business.

7. WHAT TOURIST HAVEN IS ON EDGE

More than 130,000 people have fled the region around the Mount Agung volcano on the Indonesian island of Bali, fearing it will soon erupt.

8. WHITHER THE HOUSE OF HEFNER

It's the end of an era for the Playboy Mansion with the death of Hugh Hefner, the man who turned it into the one of the most storied homes in the world.

9. NO. 1 IF BY LAND, NO. 2 IF BY SEA

Archaeologists are excavating what they believe was the site of an outhouse next door to Paul Revere's home. The potty could be flush with artifacts.

10. QB PUTS ON A SHOW