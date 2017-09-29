18-year-old Nevada battle over US forest road may be over

RENO, Nev. — One of the nation's longest-running court battles over local property rights and ownership of national forest roads may have finally come to an end in Nevada to the delight of environmentalists.

A federal judge in Reno ruled against rural Elko County this week and closed the 18-year-old case surrounding a sometimes volatile feud over the road in remote wilderness near the Idaho line.

The case began in 1999 when the Clinton administration filed suit against then-Nevada Assemblyman John Carpenter.

Carpenter, who since has died, was one of the leaders of a "Shovel Brigade" that vowed to rebuild a washed out road near threatened fish habitat in defiance of the government.