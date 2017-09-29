2 cows, 2 cars, 2 crashes minutes apart in Maine
AUBURN, Maine — A pair of cows is responsible for a pair of car crashes this week in Maine.
Police say one driver who crashed into a black Angus cow was on the phone with 911 at the same time there was a second car crash with a second black Angus cow about 200 yards (183
The Sun Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2xDmdNd ) that it happened early Wednesday in Auburn.
According to police reports, the cows apparently wandered away from a farm.
Neither driver was seriously injured, but both cows were euthanized.
The driver involved in the first crash says there would have been enough meat to fill his freezer. But neither driver was allowed to keep the meat.
