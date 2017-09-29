3 killed, 4 injured after car hits bear on Colorado highway
A
A
Share via Email
DENVER — Three people were killed and four seriously injured when a car careened off a major highway after it struck a bear.
The Colorado State Patrol says seven people were in the car that slid across the
Two of those killed were children.
The State Patrol says it is withholding the names of the deceased until family members are notified.
The agency says drugs, alcohol, and the speed of the vehicle were not considered factors in the crash. The case is under investigation.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police ruled death of young man a homicide, identify victim
-
'We put people in boxes': Instagrammer ditches bikini shots for real life, sparks backlash
-
Now that's a lot of people: Halifax Ikea draws huge opening-day crowd
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama