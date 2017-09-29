Activists: Airstrikes hit dozens of towns in northern Syria
A
A
Share via Email
BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists say airstrikes have hit towns and villages in northern Syria killing and wounding dozens.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airstrikes are concentrating on Idlib, Hama and Aleppo provinces north of the country.
Rami Abdurrahman, the Observatory's chief, said 42 towns and villages were aerially bombarded on Friday alone, killing at least 12 and wounded 31.
The opposition's Thiqa News Agency released a video showing a bloodied dead baby being pulled from under the rubble in the village of Urem Al-Kubra in Aleppo province. Thiqa said five people were killed in Urem al-Kubra.
Opposition activists say Syrian and Russian warplanes have been bombing northern Syria for nearly a week, killing as many as 150 people.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax's 'dark horse' bid for new Amazon headquarters sparks soul searching
-
Ditch the lawn love, Halifax: Tristan Cleveland says we need more trees in our city
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama