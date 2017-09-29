Advocates wants oversight after transgender teen's death
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A national advocacy group wants Missouri's attorney general to oversee an investigation of the death of a transgender teenager whose body was burned.
Attorney General Josh Hawley's Deputy Chief of Staff Loree Anne Paradise on Friday said the office is reviewing the request from the Human Rights Campaign. Missouri's attorney general can assist with criminal prosecutions, but in most cases only if help is requested by local prosecutors.
Human Rights Campaign Legal Director Sarah Warbelow sent a letter to Hawley raising concerns about the response of the local sheriff and prosecutor to the death of 17-year-old Ally Lee Steinfeld. The sheriff and prosecutor insist the death wasn't a hate crime.
Authorities say both Steinfeld's eyes were gouged out and she'd been stabbed in the genitals. The body had been burned.
