Army troops pull out of Rio slum, call it 'stabilized'

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian soldiers are pulling out of Rio de Janeiro's largest slum after a week lending support to a police crackdown on drug gangs.

Army Brigadier Ricardo Jose Campos is deputy chief of joint operations. He told reporters Friday that the situation in the Rocinha slum has been "stabilized."

Nearly 1,000 troops were sent in a week ago as shootings erupted in Rocinha and other slums across the city. Schools cancelled classes and roads were closed as many feared the violence could escalate.

Rocinha attracts a lot of attention from authorities as Rio's largest "favela," or slum, and because it borders several upscale neighbourhoods .