Australia seeks soldier's skull held at Philadelphia museum

PHILADELPHIA — An Australian politician is pushing for a Philadelphia medical museum to return the skull of an unknown Australian soldier who was shot and killed in World War I.

Lynda Voltz is a member of the Australian Labor Party and a minister for veterans' affairs. She says having the soldier's remains at the Mutter (MOO'-ter) Museum is a travesty. She says in a Facebook post she plans to talk to the U.S. consul general when she returns from Belgium, where she attended a World War I centenary remembrance.

Museum spokeswoman Gillian Ladley says the skull hasn't been on display "in quite a while." The skull had been part of the museum's online interactive site but has been removed.