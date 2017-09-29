Australia seeks soldier's skull held at Philadelphia museum
PHILADELPHIA — An Australian politician is pushing for a Philadelphia medical museum to return the skull of an unknown Australian soldier who was shot and killed in World War I.
Lynda Voltz is a member of the Australian Labor Party and a minister for veterans' affairs. She says having the soldier's remains at the Mutter (MOO'-ter) Museum is a travesty. She says in a Facebook post she plans to talk to the U.S. consul general when she returns from Belgium, where she attended a World War I centenary remembrance.
Museum spokeswoman Gillian Ladley says the skull hasn't been on display "in quite a while." The skull had been part of the museum's online interactive site but has been removed.
The museum said Friday it's in talks with the Australian Army but can't comment on whether the skull will be returned.
