Baltimore crime scene technician pleads guilty in drug case

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore crime scene technician has pleaded guilty to a drug charge and resigned from the police department.

Timika Jones was arrested last November after police raided her home. Police found two handguns, a machine for packaging drugs and $100,000 in cash. Police have said they also found 125 gel capsules containing suspected heroin and an additional $5,000 in cash in a vehicle rented by Jones.

The 38-year-old Jones pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possessing drugs with intent to distribute. A judge sentenced Jones to five years, suspending all but the time she has already served.

As part of her plea agreement, Jones submitted her resignation.