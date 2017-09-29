CEO wants Proton to become 1 of SE Asia's top-selling brands

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — A new CEO appointed by Chinese automaker Geely to head Malaysia's Proton has presented a 10-year plan to revitalize the national car maker as he vows to make Proton among Southeast Asia's top vehicle brands.

Geely recently acquired 49.9 per cent of Proton in a deal that gives the Chinese company a platform to expand in Southeast Asia where non-Japanese brands have struggled. Malaysian conglomerate DRB-Hicom retains a 50.1 per cent stake in Proton.

Geely and DRB-Hicom announced Friday that Li Chunrong will take over as CEO of Proton's manufacturing arm but that he will be responsible for the entire operations of Proton.