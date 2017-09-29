China sets target for electric car quota but delays rollout
A
A
Share via Email
BEIJING — China has stepped up pressure on automakers to accelerate development of electric cars by raising its first-year target for production quotas but delayed their rollout from next year until 2019.
The announcement is the latest step in aggressive plans to make China a leader in electric car technology. Communist leaders see them as a way to clean up China's smog-choked cities and create a profitable industry.
Electrics will have to make up at least 10
Beijing's support for electric vehicle sales has made China the biggest market for the technology.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
'Phenomenal success:' Group finds average of 6,000 riders use Bloor bike lanes a day
-
Now that's a lot of people: Halifax Ikea draws huge opening-day crowd
-