China sets target for electric car quota but delays rollout

BEIJING — China has stepped up pressure on automakers to accelerate development of electric cars by raising its first-year target for production quotas but delayed their rollout from next year until 2019.

The announcement is the latest step in aggressive plans to make China a leader in electric car technology. Communist leaders see them as a way to clean up China's smog-choked cities and create a profitable industry.

Electrics will have to make up at least 10 per cent of each automaker's output, up from 8 per cent in an earlier proposal, and those that fail to meet their targets can buy credits from competitors that do. The launch was postponed from next year until 2019.