Colombia rebel leader readies troops ahead of cease-fire
BOGOTA — The head of Colombia's last remaining rebel group has ordered guerrillas to stand down ahead of a bilateral cease-fire slated to go into effect this weekend.
The order by Nicolas Rodriguez of the National Liberation Army came in a video posted online Friday by the insurgents.
President Juan Manuel Santos on Friday signed a decree ordering troops not to attack ELN rebels once the temporary cease-fire takes effect at midnight Saturday.
Observers from the United Nations will fan out across the country to monitor implementation.
Peace talks between the government and ELN began in February in Ecuador following an agreement with the much-larger Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. But progress has been slow as the ELN remains on the offensive and steps up attacks on oil pipelines.
