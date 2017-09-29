Colombia rebel leader readies troops ahead of cease-fire

BOGOTA — The head of Colombia's last remaining rebel group has ordered guerrillas to stand down ahead of a bilateral cease-fire slated to go into effect this weekend.

The order by Nicolas Rodriguez of the National Liberation Army came in a video posted online Friday by the insurgents.

President Juan Manuel Santos on Friday signed a decree ordering troops not to attack ELN rebels once the temporary cease-fire takes effect at midnight Saturday.

Observers from the United Nations will fan out across the country to monitor implementation.