DUI conviction not enough to get bus driver banned from job
NEW YORK — A bus driver involved in a deadly wreck in New York City had a recent conviction for driving drunk, but he was legally allowed to drive under federal rules that grant one strike before banning a driver for life.
Raymond Mong lost a job as a New York City bus driver in 2015 after pleading guilty to an off-duty drunken-driving crash in Connecticut.
But he finished 18 months of probation for that
He had a valid license Sept. 18, when he ran a red light and died in a crash that killed two other people.
Federal rules say a person convicted of driving drunk can lose their license for a year.
After that, they can go back to their work.
