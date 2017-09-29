DUI conviction not enough to get bus driver banned from job

NEW YORK — A bus driver involved in a deadly wreck in New York City had a recent conviction for driving drunk, but he was legally allowed to drive under federal rules that grant one strike before banning a driver for life.

Raymond Mong lost a job as a New York City bus driver in 2015 after pleading guilty to an off-duty drunken-driving crash in Connecticut.

But he finished 18 months of probation for that offence and got a new job with another bus company.

He had a valid license Sept. 18, when he ran a red light and died in a crash that killed two other people.

Federal rules say a person convicted of driving drunk can lose their license for a year.