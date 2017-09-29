Ex-chief of PetroVietnam sentenced to death for embezzlement
HANOI, Vietnam — A court in Vietnam has sentenced the former head of state-owned oil-and-gas giant PetroVietnam to death after finding him guilty of embezzlement and abuse of power in a high-profile corruption case.
Nguyen Xuan Son was convicted by the Hanoi court of embezzling $2.15 million and abusing his power to appropriate another $8.7 million from Ocean Bank. PetroVietnam had owned 20
Ocean Bank chairman Ha Van Tham was given life imprisonment for convictions on the same charges at the end of a monthlong trial Friday.
Twelve others of the 51 defendants received sentences of up to 30 years.