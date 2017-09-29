Facing 4th murder trial, former officer wants case tossed

TULSA, Okla. — A white former police officer facing a fourth murder trial in Oklahoma in the 2014 fatal shooting of his daughter's black boyfriend is asking a judge to dismiss the case.

Attorneys for former Tulsa officer Shannon Kepler are expected in court Friday morning ahead of Kepler's Oct. 9 trial — his fourth in less than a year.

His attorneys have sought to have the case dismissed on several grounds since a mistrial was declared in Kepler's third trial.

The attorneys have argued that since Kepler is a member of an American Indian tribe, he can't be tried by state prosecutors. Another motion claims repeated trials violate Kepler's right to due process of law.