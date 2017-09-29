How major US stock market indexes fared Friday

NEW YORK — Large technology and health care companies and smaller U.S.-focused firms rose again Friday as stocks finished the third quarter at record highs.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 9.30 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 2,519.36.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained of 23.89 points, or 0.1 per cent , at 22,405.09.

The Nasdaq composite surged 42.51 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 6,495.96.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks edged up 2.08 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 1,490.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 17.14 points, or 0.7 per cent .

The Dow added 55.50 points, or 0.2 per cent .

The Nasdaq advanced 69.04 points, or 1.1 per cent .

The Russell 2000 jumped 40.08 points, or 2.8 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 280.53 points, or 12.5 per cent .

The Dow is up 2,642.49 points, or 13.4 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,112.84 points, or 20.7 per cent .