Image of Asia: Mercedes driver Hamilton steers out of garage

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Vincent Thian, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car out from his team garage during the second practice for the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix in Sepang, Malaysia.
Hamilton has won the last two races and is scheduled to compete on Sunday.
This image was made with a 16-35mm lens at a shutter speed of 1/50, aperture of f18, and ISO 100.
