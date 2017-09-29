Juror faints amid testimony on pregnant woman's slaying
NEW YORK — A juror fainted during a New York City murder trial that included graphic testimony and photos of a mutilated pregnant woman.
The Daily News (http://nydn.us/2xQmZGa ) reports that Justice Margaret Clancy cleared the courtroom Thursday after the juror slumped in her seat. A forensic pathologist who'd been testifying checked the woman's vitals while an ambulance was summoned.
Clancy later told the jury that the woman was awake. She adjourned the trial until Friday.
Prosecutors allege Ashleigh Wade faked a pregnancy in 2015 and then killed Angelikque Sutton and cut the baby from her womb.
According to court papers, Wade told police she had "rescued" the baby, named Jenasis. The baby survived.
Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com
