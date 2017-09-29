Landslide hits El Salvador home, kills 4 sleeping inside

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Authorities in El Salvador say a landslide touched off by days of torrential rains has killed four members of a family as they slept in a home.

Red Cross spokesman Carlos Mendoza reports that the slide took place Thursday night in the area of Playa El Majahual, about 25 miles (40 kilometres ) southeast of the capital.

The victims were a couple and their 8-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter. The homes of four other families were also damaged.