Landslide hits El Salvador home, kills 4 sleeping inside
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Authorities in El Salvador say a landslide touched off by days of torrential rains has killed four members of a family as they slept in a home.
Red Cross spokesman Carlos Mendoza reports that the slide took place Thursday night in the area of Playa El Majahual, about 25 miles (40
The victims were a couple and their 8-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter. The homes of four other families were also damaged.
About 100 people evacuated the area as a precautionary measure.
