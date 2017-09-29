Man injured in police shooting after chase in South Carolina
ALLENDALE, S.C. — State agents say a man has been shot by a police officer after a chase in South Carolina.
State Law Enforcement Division spokeswoman Kathryn Richardson said the shooting happened Thursday in Allendale County.
Richardson says the man was injured, but did not give his condition or his name. No police officers were hurt.
Richardson said in a statement that Allendale County deputies were chasing the man, who was shot by a police officer from the city of Allendale.
She did not release any additional details, and both the Allendale County sheriff and police chief did not return messages Friday.
Allendale is about 70 miles south of Columbia.
