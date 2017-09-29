Markets Right Now: Stocks extend record on last day of 3Q
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
U.S. stocks are pushing further into record territory on Wall Street as technology shares climb.
Tyson Foods jumped 8
Stocks were at record highs heading into the final trading day of the third quarter.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 7 points, less than 0.1
___
9:35 a.m.
U.S. stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains in big technology companies are partly offset by losses in energy and industrial stocks.
Chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.6
The Standard & Poor's 500 edged up 1 point, less than 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 36 points, or 0.2
