Markets Right Now: Stocks extend record on last day of 3Q

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are pushing further into record territory on Wall Street as technology shares climb.

Tyson Foods jumped 8 per cent in midday trading Friday after it gave strong profit forecasts, and investors cheered strong quarterly results from homebuilder KB Home.

Stocks were at record highs heading into the final trading day of the third quarter.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,516. The S&P 500 index closed at a record high a day earlier.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 7 points, less than 0.1 per cent , to 22,374. The Nasdaq composite rose 33 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 6,486.

___

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains in big technology companies are partly offset by losses in energy and industrial stocks.

Chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.6 per cent early Friday and business software maker Oracle increased 1.2 per cent . Newfield Exploration fell 1 per cent and United Technologies gave up 0.8 per cent .

The Standard & Poor's 500 edged up 1 point, less than 0.1 per cent , to 2,511. The S&P 500 closed at a record high a day earlier.