Merkel's party, nationalists oppose aid for neo-Nazi victims
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Lawmakers from Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union and the right-wing nationalist Alternative for Germany party have voted against giving financial support to relatives of people killed by a suspected far-right group.
Three left-wing parties that govern the eastern state of Thuringia voted Friday to establish a memorial to those killed by the National Socialist Underground and set up a fund for their families.
Alleged members of the far-right group grew up in Thuringia and evaded arrest there for years. Two were found dead in Eisenach in 2011, while a third suspected member — Beate Zschaepe — is currently on trial.
Merkel's party lost a considerable number of voters to Alternative for Germany in Sunday's national election and some members have called for a swing to the right.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Now that's a lot of people: Halifax Ikea draws huge opening-day crowd
-
How bad is your bus? New data shows how often Halifax buses arrive on time
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Halifax police looking for man who fled Dartmouth convenience store with cash register