Mexico quake toll 345 after 1 more death reported in capital
MEXICO CITY — The death toll from the Sept. 19 earthquake in central Mexico has continued to inch upward more than a week later and now stands at 345.
Most of the rubble has been cleared away from the 38 sites where buildings collapsed in the capital due to the magnitude 7.1 quake.
There were also fatalities in the states of Morelos, Puebla, Mexico State, Guerrero and Oaxaca.
