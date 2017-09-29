Mexico quake toll 345 after 1 more death reported in capital

MEXICO CITY — The death toll from the Sept. 19 earthquake in central Mexico has continued to inch upward more than a week later and now stands at 345.

National Civil Defence chief Luis Felipe Puente reports that another death has been confirmed in the capital. He said late Thursday on Twitter that the toll in Mexico City has reached 206.

Most of the rubble has been cleared away from the 38 sites where buildings collapsed in the capital due to the magnitude 7.1 quake.