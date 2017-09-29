Mom: School stabbing victim was no bully, 'loved everyone'
NEW YORK — The mother of a 15-year-old stabbed to death in his New York City high school says her son was no bully.
Louna Dennis said Friday that her son, Matthew McCree, "loved everyone."
McCree was fatally stabbed Wednesday at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation in the Bronx. A second student was wounded and remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Eighteen-year-old suspect Abel Cedeno mouthed the word "yes" when asked if he had been bullied.
Cedeno has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder and attempted murder.
Dennis told reporters that her son "was no bully." A lawyer for Dennis, Sanford Rubenstein, said the family is considering legal action against the city Department of Education.
A department spokeswoman says there are no signs of staff misconduct related to the stabbings.
