Notable firings and resignations from Trump's White House
WASHINGTON — Notable firings and resignations from President Donald Trump's White House since he took office in January:
__ Sept. 29: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price
__ Aug. 25: National security aide Sebastian Gorka
__ Aug. 18: Chief strategist Steve Bannon
__ July 31: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci
__ July 28: Chief of staff Reince Priebus
__ July 21: Press secretary Sean Spicer
__ May 30: Communications director Michael Dubke
__ Feb. 13: National security adviser Michael Flynn
