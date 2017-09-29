News / World

Notable firings and resignations from Trump's White House

WASHINGTON — Notable firings and resignations from President Donald Trump's White House since he took office in January:

__ Sept. 29: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price

__ Aug. 25: National security aide Sebastian Gorka

__ Aug. 18: Chief strategist Steve Bannon

__ July 31: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci

__ July 28: Chief of staff Reince Priebus

__ July 21: Press secretary Sean Spicer

__ May 30: Communications director Michael Dubke

__ Feb. 13: National security adviser Michael Flynn

