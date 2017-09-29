Officials: Catalans to vote even with closed polling places
BARCELONA, Spain — Catalonia's
Oriol Junqueras said Friday that Catalan citizens will be able to vote on Sunday "even if somebody takes voting stations by assault and tries to avoid something as natural as placing a voting slip in a ballot."
Spain's Constitution says that only the nation's government can call a referendum on sovereignty. Police forces acting on judges' orders have seized ballots and arrested regional officials in an unprecedented crackdown.
Junqueras says an internal poll showed that more than 60
He displayed a prototype of the plastic ballot boxes planned for more than 2,300 voting stations.
