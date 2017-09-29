Pakistan seeks to ban party backed by US-named terrorist
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's interior ministry has asked the country's elections overseeing body to ban from politics a new party backed by Islamist Hafiz Saeed, who carries a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head for alleged involvement in 2008 terror attacks in India.
Haroon Shinwari, a spokesman at the Election Commission of Pakistan, said Friday that they will assess the status of Milli Muslim League party next month. The MML party is headed by Saifullah Khalid, a friend of Saeed, who is the founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group.
India accuses Saeed of links to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 160 people, and he has been designated a terrorist by the U.S. government.
Saeed is currently under house arrest in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore.
