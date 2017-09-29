Patriots fans burn team gear over NFL kneeling protests
SWANSEA, Mass. — New England Patriots fans have burned team gear in protest after a number of players kneeled during the national anthem before last weekend's game.
More than 100 people came out to Swansea, Massachusetts, on Thursday night to throw Patriots T-shirts and other team apparel into a fire pit as they waved American flags and sang patriotic songs.
Mark Shane says he organized the event on his front lawn because he felt Patriots players, and many others across the NFL who kneeled before their games Sunday, were disrespecting veterans. The kneeling protests started last year as a statement against the killings of unarmed black men and boys at the hands of police.
President Donald Trump had earlier called on NFL owners to fire players who didn't stand for the anthem.
